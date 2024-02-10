Trump Claims Unfair Treatment In Classified Documents Case: 'If Biden Is Not Going To Be Charged ... Then I Should Not Be Charged'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has publicly stated that he should not face charges in the classified documents case, especially considering a similar case involving President Joe Biden resulted in no charges.

Trump's remarks came during an event on Friday for the National Rifle Association, where he highlighted the discrepancy in legal treatment between himself and Biden.

"If Biden is not going to be charged, he said, that’s up to them, you know, look, if he’s not going to be charged, that’s up to them, but then I should not be charged," Trump argued, pointing to the decision by special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Biden's mishandling of classified documents but decided against charging the president.

Trump's legal troubles stem from allegations that he mishandled classified records and obstructed efforts to retrieve them after leaving office.

He faces 40 charges related to these accusations, with a trial set for May 2024. The controversy has intensified as Trump and Biden are both seen as front-runners for the 2024 presidential election.

Also Read: Trumped-up Charges? Poll Reveals What Most Americans Think Of Cases Against Embattled Ex-president

The former president has been vocal about his belief in a double standard within the Department of Justice, criticizing what he sees as selective prosecution.

"It was just announced that Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice will bring zero charges against crooked Joe despite the fact he willfully retained, willfully retained, undisclosed droves of ultra-classified national security documents," Trump said, underscoring his point with a direct comparison of their cases.

Now Read: Donald Trump Suggests Supreme Court Justices He Appointed Could 'Go Out Of Their Way' To Hurt Him In Colorado Appeal: 'I've Never Seen Anything Like It'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock