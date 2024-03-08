E. Jean Carroll Case: Trump Posts $91.6M Bond As Ex-President Appeals Against Defamation Verdict

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has posted a $91.6 million bond to appeal the defamation verdict in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll. This comes after Trump was accused of branding Carroll a liar after she accused him of raping her decades ago.

What Happened: Trump posted the bond on Friday, which was provided by Federal Insurance Co, a part of the insurer Chubb. This bond would cover Carroll’s $83.3 million judgment if Trump loses his appeal of the Jan. 26 verdict and refuses to pay, reported Reuters.

The appeal is a result of a Manhattan jury’s conclusion that Trump had defamed Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, in June 2019 by denying that he raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Trump had until March 11 to obtain the bond or set aside cash for the judgment after the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, refused his bid for a temporary reprieve.

Trump, the Republican candidate for the upcoming November presidential election, is anticipated to once again go head-to-head with Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, who defeated him in 2020.

Why It Matters: Carroll, who was awarded $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit against Trump, previously pledged not to "waste a cent" of the money with the intention to "do something good with it."

Carroll has also expressed her readiness to take legal action against Trump again if necessary. “People suffered more difficult things than I’ve ever been through in my life. And I’m more than willing to do it again, because we achieved so much in a seven-day trial. We did what people thought was impossible. We beat Donald Trump," she said then.

