George Santos, Expelled From House And Facing Federal Charges, Launches Bid For Congressional Comeback

George Santos, a former Republican congressman who was expelled from the House and is currently facing federal charges, has announced his bid for Congress.

What Happened: Santos, who was expelled from the House last year and is currently facing federal charges, has declared his intention to run for Congress once again. This time, he is challenging a Republican congressman in New York, reported CNN.

Despite the steep odds of his comeback bid, Santos is determined to challenge the incumbent in a June primary. His announcement was made during President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address on Thursday, where he was seen at the U.S. Capitol.

The former congressman, who represented New York’s 3rd District, took to social media to announce his campaign. He will be challenging GOP Rep. Nick LaLota for the #NY1 battle.

LaLota, who had introduced a resolution to expel Santos, has responded to the new bid. He stated, “To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos. If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in.”

Santos has also called his former colleague a RINO, or Republican in Name Only, in his announcement for his new campaign.

Why It Matters: Santos’ decision to run for Congress again is a bold move, given his recent history. He was expelled from the House after facing months of allegations of lying and federal charges. This move made him the sixth member of Congress to be expelled, a rare occurrence that requires a two-thirds majority vote.

Despite his expulsion, Santos has remained in the public eye. He has made more money through his services on Cameo than his congressional salary and has openly referred to his likely expulsion as “a badge of honor.”

However, his return to the political arena is a surprising development, especially as he is currently facing federal charges related to a cryptocurrency scam. His decision to challenge an incumbent in a primary adds another layer of complexity to an already tumultuous situation.

