Loading... Loading...

In his final State of the Union address late Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of potential Russian aggression beyond Ukraine, sparking global concerns.

What Happened: Biden invoked Franklin Roosevelt's World War II-era speech, highlighting the threat to freedom and democracy in Ukraine. He also expressed strong support for NATO and urged Congress to approve aid for Ukraine.

“If anyone thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he will not,” Biden said.

He further warned, "If the United States walks away, it will put Ukraine at risk … the free world at risk."

See Also: Edward Snowden Takes A Dig At Elon Musk: Tells Billionaire ‘There Are More Than Two’ Presidential Candida

Biden firmly pledged that the U.S. will "not walk away" and "not bow down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also criticized his predecessor, Donald Trump, for suggesting that he would allow Russia to attack NATO allies who had not met their defense spending commitments.

“A former president actually said that. Bowing down to a Russian leader. I think it's outrageous, it's dangerous and it's unacceptable,” Biden said.

Why It Matters: The conflict in Ukraine has been a major international concern, with the potential to escalate into a broader war. Biden’s strong stance against Russian aggression and his commitment to supporting Ukraine could have significant implications for the ongoing crisis.

Despite the ongoing conflict, U.S. aid for Ukraine has been in limbo for nearly a year due to divisions among lawmakers. The GOP voted against a bipartisan border security deal last month, which would have unlocked aid for Ukraine. The situation has escalated in recent months, with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear strikes if NATO troops aid Ukraine.

Loading... Loading...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also equated losing the war against Russia to a fate as dire as death.

The address came two days after Super Tuesday, when Biden and former President Trump dominated their respective primaries, setting up a clear 2020 rematch in November. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 47.5% support, While Biden trailed with 45.3% support.

Earlier, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced support for diverting billions from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, calling for a more assertive approach in seizing the assets themselves. This move, if implemented, could significantly impact the ongoing conflict.

Read Next: Hillary Clinton Tells Voters Accept Reality Joe Biden Is Old: ‘Doesn’t Threaten Our Democracy’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.