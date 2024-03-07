Is X The New LinkedIn? Elon Musk's 'Everything App' Gets A Boost, Shows Off Over 1 Million Job Listings

Loading... Loading...

Months after tech billionaire Elon Musk cringed at Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT social media network for professionals, LinkedIn, his own social media platform X, has announced that there are over one million job listings from recruiters.

What Happened: Musk has been trying to turn X into the "everything app," which includes features ranging from audio and video calls, sharing photos, videos, tweets, sending money, and even looking for jobs.

With this in mind, X rolled out the "Job Cards" feature in September, allowing recruiters and job seekers to connect on the social media platform.

While Musk and X have been silent about the reception of this feature so far, we now have an update from the company.

X’s tweet comes from the platform’s recent push to establish itself as a viable alternative to traditional job search platforms such as LinkedIn.

Why It Matters: This is a continuation of X’s efforts to promote the platform as a job search tool. Last year, Musk publicly criticized LinkedIn and hinted at a more "cool" alternative through X.

Shortly after, X introduced the Job Cards feature, which allows employers to find employees directly on the platform. The feature details key job requirements, including roles, employment type, and location.

Earlier this year, X also rolled out audio and video call features, further enhancing its functionality and user experience.

With over a million job openings currently listed, X’s tweet underscores the platform’s growing relevance in the job search market.

