Elon Musk's X Is Now Rolling Audio And Video Calls On Android

Loading... Loading...

After announcing the audio and video calls feature on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk's social media platform is now rolling out the feature on its Android app.

What Happened: One of the engineers at X working on the feature announced that it is starting to roll out to Android users today (Friday).

Musk announced the calling feature in August 2023, saying that it will allow users to call others on X without their phone number.

Interestingly enough, any user – whether paying or not – can receive audio and video calls. However, placing a call will require a paid subscription, which starts at $8 per month for Premium and goes up to $16 per month for the Premium+ tier.

See Also: Masimo CEO ‘Wholeheartedly’ Feels Apple Watch Users Are Better Off Without Blood Oxygen Monitoring Feature

While this could raise concerns of spam, users can prevent this from happening by going into Settings > Privacy and safety > Direct messages > Enable audio and video calling and disabling the option.

One of X's designers, Andrea Conway, gave us a glimpse into the audio and video calling interface. It includes a speaker, mute, audio/video toggle, and end-call buttons.

Why It Matters: This is the latest feature addition to X, in line with Musk's vision to make the social media platform an "everything app."

The “everything” part of this vision includes “unlimited interactivity”, from audio/video, messaging, payments, and more, according to CEO Linda Yaccarino.

“For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more,” Yaccarino said at the time.

Audio and video calls on X should eventually be available to X users on the web, iOS, and Android.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: From Dogs Playing Piano To Robots In Your Shoes, And TVs You Can See Through: Tech Just Got Weirder And Way Cooler At CES 2024

Image source – Shutterstock