Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Joe Biden And Alejandro Mayorkas 'Have Blood On Their Hands': 'This Senseless Tragedy Never Should've Happened'

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas of being responsible for the murder of Laken Riley, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

What Happened: On Friday, Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, and blamed the Biden administration for the murder of Riley, an alleged victim of an illegal immigrant.

She called for Mayorkas’ removal and criticized the administration’s immigration policies.

“Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have blood on their hands. Their refusal to enforce our immigration laws allowed Laken Riley to be brutally murdered by an illegal alien. This senseless tragedy never should've happened. Chuck Schumer must hold a trial to REMOVE Mayorkas,” Greene posted on X.

She also shared part of her conversation with Real America’s Dan Hall, in which she elaborated on her stance, blaming the Biden administration for the tragedy and accusing them of declaring war on the American people and states like Texas.

"The Biden administration has declared war on the American people and declared war on states like the state of Texas. The federal government is actually suing in order to stop Texas from being able to defend their own border," she said, adding, "This is a crisis. I believe this is a Constitutional crisis."

Why It Matters: The issue of immigration has been a contentious one, with both parties grappling with the challenges it presents.

On Thursday, Biden recently invited former President Donald Trump to join him in lobbying Congress for a bipartisan border bill. This move came after a visit to the southern border by both leaders, sparking a heated debate over immigration.

Business magnate Elon Musk has also weighed in on the issue, warning that the continued influx of illegal immigrants into the U.S. is putting immense pressure on the country’s essential services.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has previously expressed concerns about the city’s capacity to handle the migrant crisis, warning that the situation could soon lead to people “sleeping on the streets.

