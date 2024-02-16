Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Democratic Criticism Over 'Vulgarity' And 'Conspiracy' In Vaccine Hearing

Loading... Loading...

During a recent hearing on vaccine safety, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made controversial statements that have drawn criticism from her Democratic colleagues.

What Happened: Greene, who is not a medical professional, said, "I'm not a doctor, but I have a Ph.D. in recognizing bulls**t when I hear it," during a hearing on vaccine safety and public trust in vaccinations. She then proceeded to challenge experts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on their policies, reported The Hill on Thursday.

Greene refrained from questioning the witnesses and accused Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), of disregarding complaints of vaccine-related injury in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

"This is from the Congressional Research Service about VAERS — all kinds of injuries: miscarriages, heart attacks, myocarditis, permanent disabilities, neurological problems, and it is going on and on and on. These are the reports from people being forced to take vaccines," Greene said.

Daniel Jernigan, CDC director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases emphasized that while VAERS collects unverified data for early warning, it should not be the main source for assessing vaccine injuries among numerous other systems. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) apologized for the “conspiracy theories and accusations” that had been debunked by medical science.

See Also: Russian President Signs Law To Seize Money And Property Of Those Who Spread ‘Fake News’ Amid Ukraine War

Greene’s tweets, which were cited by Garcia, included misinformation and comparisons of the pandemic response to the Holocaust. Despite later apologizing for one of the tweets. Greene’s use of “vulgarity” was also called out by Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), who emphasized the need for decorous conduct in Congress.

Chair Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) had initially called for a “nuanced conversation” about future health crises and restoring public trust in health recommendations. However, some of his Democratic colleagues, including Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), expressed concerns about the government’s failure to communicate the risks of COVID-19 vaccines, leading to a decline in immunization levels.

Why It Matters: Greene’s behavior at the hearing is the latest in a series of controversial actions. Just a few days earlier, she criticized HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for its portrayal of Trump supporters and conservatives in Georgia. Greene alleged that the show inaccurately depicted them as “racists and rednecks.”

Earlier in the month, Greene filed a second ethics complaint against the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case, accusing the official of violating state transparency and ethics rules. She also alleged that Republicans were bribed to vote against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Earlier this month, she called President Joe Biden “unfit” to serve as President and suggested the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

Greene’s behavior has been a source of controversy, and her actions have drawn criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

Read Next: Trump Nemesis Chris Christie Says He Would Vote For Biden In 2024 If ‘Necessary To Save The Country’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.