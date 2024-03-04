Loading... Loading...

Former White House communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, expressed her surprise at the public’s perception of former President Donald Trump’s age. Despite signs of cognitive decline, voters seem less concerned about Trump’s age than that of President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Griffin, who has emerged as a vocal Republican critic of Trump, in a recent CNN interview noted that Trump’s cognitive abilities have declined since 2016.

"I have said this before, he is not as sharp as he was in 2016. And not even as sharp as he was in 2020."

"And it's remarkable how much voters don't see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden. But there's something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently."

"I mean, it's gotten worse, it hasn't gotten better. He's not nearly as sharp as he was."

Griffin highlighted Trump’s consistent mix-ups of high-profile leaders’ names, including a recent confusion of former President Barack Obama for Biden. She also mentioned Trump’s apparent confusion about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a rally last month.

Why It Matters: The public’s perception of Trump’s age is a significant factor, especially in light of the 70% of Republican voters who, in a poll last year, expressed a preference for a presidential candidate under the age of 70. This preference could potentially impact Trump’s chances in the 2024 presidential election.

Griffin’s comments also bring attention to the ongoing discussion about the cognitive and physical health of presidential candidates. This issue was highlighted in a 2023 statement by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Trump’s former White House physician, who praised Trump’s health, despite his unorthodox diet and exercise habits. The issue of presidential candidates' cognitive abilities has been a topic of debate recently. Former President Trump has also been a vocal critic of President Biden's cognitive abilities, even challenging him to take a cognitive test.

Biden also had recent verbal slips that have reignited the debate about his age and cognitive abilities. The veteran Democrat is already the oldest-ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins a second term.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed 14th Amendment challenges to Trump's eligibility for the White House on Monday. The court ruled that Colorado cannot exclude Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading the Republican race with 78.8% support, while Biden held 74.8% support among Democrats.

