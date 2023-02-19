Is Trump Too Old For Republican Voters In 2024? New Poll Finds 70% Say...

The race for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election is set to heat up in the coming months, with more candidates expected to join Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in the fray.

What Happened: At least one of the priorities expressed by registered Republican voters could go against Trump, according to results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, MSNBC reported.

About 69% of the respondents say they favor a candidate who is under the age of 70 compared to 10% who think the criterion is not important. Trump, born on June 14, 1946, is currently 76. Incidentally, President Joe Biden, is older than Trump, at 80 years of age. Biden has not ruled out the possibility of running for re-election.

Among the other priorities of GOP voters was ideology. About 79% want the candidate to be a conservative, compared to 5% who do not think it is important. About 53% prefer a candidate having decades of political experience, as opposed to 16% who do not attach significance to having a prior political career.

The percentage of GOP voters, who favor a moderate, is 50% compared to 18% who think it is not important.

The poll also found that when it comes to a Republican nominee, 38% of the respondents want a political outsider, 17% a woman and 13% a person of color. These criteria do not matter for 24%, 46% and 52% of the respondents, respectively.

Essentially, GOP voters consider ideology and age as the most important factors for deciding their preferred candidate.

About 709 registered Republican voters were surveyed for the purpose.

Why It’s Important: Trump and former South Carolina Governor Haley are the only Republicans who have officially launched their 2024 presidential campaigns.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney are among the other potential contenders.

Although the law does not specify a maximum age for the presidential office, there have been calls for setting an upper ceiling. Discussions about an age limit have previously come up, when Biden, who just became an Octogenarian, fumbled during a speech and made some embarrassing gaffes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once said the upper age limit for a person running for political office should be "just below 70 years."

