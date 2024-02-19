Loading... Loading...

Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, on Sunday expressed her support for the idea of cognitive tests for presidential candidates.

What Happened: Davis, in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” suggested that cognitive tests for presidential candidates would “probably be a good idea.”

She pointed out that age can affect cognitive abilities, and it would be wise to consider this factor when electing a president.

"Just what we know about what age can do — it doesn't always do that — but it would probably be a good idea."

Reagan, who was 69 when he was elected in 1980, was the oldest president at the time. Since then, both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have surpassed this record, with Trump being elected at 70 in 2016 and Biden at 78 in 2020.

Reagan was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 1994, a full five years after his departure from the White House. In her handbook for dementia caregivers, Davis shares the lessons on grief that she gained from the experience of losing her father to Alzheimer’s disease. According to excerpts from her book on HelpGuide, she wrote, “When I sat with my father, I anchored myself in the faith that his soul was unencumbered by dementia. I imagined a clear, calm lake far beneath the choppy waters of Alzheimer's.”

"My father was 77 when he left office," Davis said, adding: "That seems so young now doesn't it?"

Davis also shared her father’s concerns about the current state of politics, particularly the lack of civility and the prevalence of negative rhetoric. She believes Reagan would be “appalled” by the current political climate and “really scared for our democracy.”

Why It Matters: Despite her father’s Republican affiliation, Davis has been critical of the GOP, accusing them of tarnishing her father’s legacy by not speaking out against Trump. Davis, who has previously written about her strained relationship with her parents during her father’s presidency, recently published a book titled “Dear Mom and Dad: A Letter About Family, Memory, and the America We Once Knew.”

The issue of presidential candidates’ cognitive abilities has been a topic of debate in recent years. Former President Trump has been a vocal critic of President Biden’s cognitive abilities, even challenging him to take a cognitive test.

Meanwhile, Biden’s recent verbal slips have reignited the debate about his age and cognitive abilities. The veteran Democrat is already the oldest-ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins a second term. A Morning Consult poll also found that 68% of voters believe Biden is too old to be president.

Trump has had similar slip-ups as well. In a recent speech, he ended up mixing up Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley. However, he defended it, saying the mix-up was intentional.

Trump and Biden are the leading contenders in the Republican and Democratic primary races for the 2024 presidential election. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading the Republican race with 74.9% support, while Biden held 72.7% support among Democrats.

