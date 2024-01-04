Tesla Added 5K More Superchargers In 4 Months Amid Wave Of Adoption Among Major Automakers

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Thursday said that it has set up 55k superchargers around the globe.

What Happened: Tesla announced the installation of its 50,000th supercharger in September. The company added roughly 5000 superchargers in the last 4 months hinting at a rapid improvement in the scale of deployment.

Tesla kickstarted its supercharging network in 2012 with a few superchargers and scaled it to 50,000 in 11 years.

Why It Matters: Several rival automakers have announced a partnership with Tesla to adopt its charging standard in the U.S. and gain access to its supercharger network. This includes Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co, Rivian Automotive, Volvo cars, and Mercedes-Benz.

Most players intend to incorporate the standard into their vehicles starting in 2025 and provide an adapter for existing customers starting in 2024.

Tesla claims that superchargers can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, reducing wait times at charging stations for EV owners.

As of the end of the third quarter, Tesla had 51,105 supercharger connectors across the globe, an increase of 31% year-on-year and 6% higher as compared to the second quarter.

Image credits: Brichuas and Felix Mizioznikov on Shutterstock.

