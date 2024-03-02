Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals One Of His Daily Dilemmas: Cybertruck Or Model S?

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that he is contradicted between driving his Model S sedan and his stainless steel Cybertruck on a daily basis.

What Happened: “That is an actual choice I face every day,” Musk wrote on X with a laughing emoji.

Unlike the Model S which is equipped with Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) software, the Cybertruck is yet to have several driver assistance functionalities enabled. Tesla’s FSD is aimed at enabling minimal driver intervention with the car managing several aspects of driving by itself.

The Cybertruck, however, poses other novelties including its stainless steel exterior, steer-by-wire technology, and a limited number of units on the road.

In late December, Musk said that the Cybertruck is the lowest priority for FSD software given its limited number of roads. There are about 5 million other Tesla cars on the road as compared to several hundred Cybertrucks, he said, dampening hopes of the software being implemented any time soon on the electric truck.

Musk on Model S & Cybertruck: Musk has termed the Model S Plaid ‘incredible,' ‘fun,' sublime,' ‘sick,' and ‘alien technology' on different occasions. The CEO delivered his first Model S in red and black in 2012. Roughly eight years later, in 2020, he said that the Model S remains his favorite car to drive.

As for the Cybertruck, Musk deems it a “truly special product” and an “insane technology bandwagon.”

Photo courtesy: Tesla