Elon Musk Rings Alarm Bell On Immigrant Influx: 'Flood Of Illegals Is Crushing The Country'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk chimed in on the border crisis yet again on Wednesday and issued a stark warning about the issue, which has become the hottest talking point in the 2024 presidential election year.

What Happened: “Dams are bursting all over the country,” said Musk in a post on X, a social-media platform he owns, regarding the continued influx of illegal immigrants into the U.S. The world’s richest man illustrated his view with a data point.

“America is only 4% of Earth's population. If only 1% of the rest of Earth moves here, that would crush all essential services,” Musk said. “I am ringing the alarm bell, because the flood of illegals is crushing the country!”

His comments came in response to a post by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who shared a letter sent by Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif) seeking more Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to provide more shelter beds in San Diego.

In the letter, the Senator pointed to the significant numbers of migrant encounters at the southern border of several states and said one of the transitional assistance center that was serving up to 1,200 migrants per day was forced to shutter after local resources provided by the County ran out.

“There is an urgent need for additional SSP funding to ensure that these migrants have access to essential temporary services, including food and shelter. While I am optimistic that Congressional leaders will soon pass a full-year appropriations bill, it is imperative that the Administration acts now,” she said.

Why It’s Important: Border infiltration has become a key election issue and is considered one of the most important pushbacks for President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings are languishing at depressed levels. The results of a survey by Gallup released last week showed that Biden's job performance edged down three percentage points from January to 38%, just one point shy of his all-time low and well below the 50% threshold that has typically led to reelection for incumbents.

More importantly, the president received subpar ratings for immigration, one of the five key issues facing the U.S. economy, Gallup said. His approval ratings for immigration was an anemic 28%.

As opinion polls project a tight race for the 2024 general election, due on Nov. 5, Biden’s age along with his handling of the immigrant issue could weigh down heavily on him.

The influx of immigrants is seen to put undue strain on state economies, especially at a time the U.S. is facing an insurmountable debt burden.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

