Former President Donald Trump has been eliminated from the Illinois state ballot by a local judge, marking the third state to make such an attempt.

What Happened: Judge Tracie Porter of Cook County, Illinois, delivered the extensive ruling on a Wednesday, directing the state election board to exclude Trump from the March 19 primary ballot, reported The Hill.

The judgment is on hold until March 1 to provide Trump’s lawyers an opportunity to contest the decision in Illinois state courts, as per the ruling. Trump has previously challenged similar ballot issues in Colorado and Maine.

"This Court shares the Colorado Supreme Court's sentiments that did not reach its conclusions lightly," she wrote.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, which also cited the 14th Amendment’s Insurrection Clause to remove Trump from the ballot. Judge Porter referenced the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling, describing its reasoning as “compelling.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, condemned Porter’s ruling and pledged a swift appeal. "The Soros-funded Democrat front-groups continue to attempt to interfere in the election and deny President Trump his rightful place on the ballot," Cheung said.

Why It Matters: This ruling in Illinois is part of a series of legal battles over Trump’s eligibility to appear on state ballots. The decision in Illinois follows similar rulings in Colorado and Maine, where the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause was used to exclude Trump from the ballot. Several other states also have pending cases that would likely be impacted by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

These rulings are based on the argument that Trump’s actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack constitute participation in an insurrection, thus disqualifying him from appearing on state ballots.

The former president is currently facing various legal disputes encompassing both federal and state charges, spanning multiple locations such as New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the accusations, the ex-president maintains his innocence, referring to the cases as a "witch hunt."

Meanwhile, Trump emerged victorious in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, further solidifying his position as the GOP frontrunner. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 77.3% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 15.1% support.

Photo via Shutterstock

