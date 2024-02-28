Tesla Investor Relation's Head Says Jump Brokers If Current One Doesn't Allow Voting At 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA Investor Relations Vice President Martin Viecha on Tuesday recommended that shareholders who hold the EV giant’s shares jump to a different broker if their current one doesn’t allow voting at the annual shareholder meeting.

What Happened: “Everyone who owns TSLA shares through a broker can vote at every annual meeting,” Viecha clarified in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while adding that voting requires no registration with Tesla investor relations.

However, some brokers in Europe don’t allow voting, the executive noted. “…If that’s the case, consider moving your TSLA shares to another broker,” Viecha wrote. He was responding to a Tesla enthusiast who enquired on voting status ahead of Tesla’s 2024 shareholder meeting wherein they expect shareholders to vote on “sensitive subjects.”

Why It Matters: Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in 2023 was held on May 16 at Gigafactory Texas. The date for the current year is not confirmed as of now.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s new compensation might be one of the proposals that shareholders vote for this year given that he is no longer covered by any compensation package. Furthermore, Musk’s 2018 compensation plan with a maximum value of about $56 billion was struck down by a Delaware judge last month as an “unfathomable sum.”

