Subway Wrongly Charges $1K From Ohio Woman For A Sandwich, Left Only To Struggle For Refund

An Ohio woman was shockingly billed over $1,000 for a Subway sandwich, an amount way beyond the typical cost. The incident, which occurred in January, has left the woman financially strained and still waiting for a refund.

What Happened: Letitia Bishop, a resident of Columbus, Ohio, visited a local Subway store on Jan. 5 to purchase subs for her family. However, she was charged a staggering $1,021.50 for the order, reported Business Insider on Monday.

Subway did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Bishop, who was left in a dire financial situation, tried to resolve the issue with the store but was directed to Subway’s corporate office. Despite repeated attempts to contact the office, she received no assistance. The store, located within a gas station, has since been “temporarily closed.”

Even after reaching out to her bank, Bishop has not received a refund, leaving her feeling helpless. As of last Friday, nearly two months after the incident, her account remains unreimbursed.

Why It Matters: This incident raises questions about the transparency and customer service of the Subway chain. It comes in the wake of a lawsuit dismissal in 2023, where Subway was accused of using non-tuna ingredients in its tuna products. The recent event could further damage the company’s reputation and customer trust.

Despite these challenges, the submarine sandwich industry continues to thrive, with Subway’s rival Jersey Mike’s Subs experiencing a rise in popularity.

in 2022, an Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia’s biosecurity laws. in response, Subway had sent her a gift card with the same value as the fine.

