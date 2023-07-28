Subway's Tuna Lawsuit Saga Ends With Dismissal

A lawsuit against Subway alleging that its tuna products contained ingredients other than tuna has been dismissed, Reuters reports.

Subway’s Stand: The plaintiff, Nilima Amin and Subway have agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Subway welcomed the decision, maintaining that their tuna is “100% real, wild-caught”.

See Also: A Long Road Ahead: Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Will Pour Enough Gasoline To Fuel Threads’ Growth

The company stated, “The lawsuit and the plaintiff’s meritless claims, which have always lacked any supporting evidence, resulted in the spread of harmful misinformation and caused damage to Subway franchisees and the brand.”

Case Background: Amin had claimed that Subway’s tuna sandwiches, salads, and wraps included other species of fish, chicken, pork, and cattle, or no tuna at all. She had ordered Subway tuna products over a hundred times before filing the lawsuit in January 2021.

Subway’s Request for Sanctions: Subway has requested sanctions against Amin’s lawyers for bringing a frivolous class action. The decision on this request will be made later by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar.

Read Next: Paul Krugman Says Elon Musk Suffers From ‘Tech Bro Syndrome’ Amid Twitter Rebranding

Image Via Shutterstock