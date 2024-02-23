US Says Houthi Missile Attack On Ship Carrying 'Tons Of Fertilizer' Led To 'Environmental Disaster' In Red Sea

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Central Command has reported an “environmental disaster” in the Red Sea following a missile attack by Houthi militants on a ship carrying fertilizer.

What Happened: The U.S. Central Command has declared an “environmental disaster” in the Red Sea due to a missile attack by Houthi militants on a ship transporting fertilizer. The ship, Rubymar, was hit by two missiles, causing it to take on water and release an 18-mile oil slick.

"The ship is anchored but slowly taking on water," Central Command said in a statement.

"The unprovoked and reckless attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists caused significant damage to the ship, which caused an 18-mile oil slick."

The crew, flying the Belize flag, was forced to abandon the ship, marking the first such evacuation since the Houthis began disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis, who control a significant part of northwest Yemen, claimed to have sunk the vessel. The crew was rescued by a container ship and taken to Djibouti.

The Rubymar was carrying over 41,000 tons of fertilizer, which could potentially spill into the Red Sea, worsening the environmental disaster. The U.S. Central Command criticized the Houthis for their “indiscriminate attacks” and their disregard for the regional impact.

"The M/V Rubymar was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, which could spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster," Central Command added.

"The Houthis continue to demonstrate disregard for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks."

Why It Matters: The recent attack on the Rubymar is the latest in a series of escalations by the Houthi rebels. Earlier in the month, the Houthis attacked a British cargo ship and shot down a U.S. drone, further escalating tensions in the region. The rebels have been targeting commercial shipping since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The attacks have been seen as a means to pressure Israel and its allies over the war in Gaza.

These attacks have led to significant disruptions in global trade, prompting the U.S. to reclassify the Houthi rebels as terrorists in January. Despite diplomatic efforts, including urging China to intervene, the attacks have continued, raising concerns among major global powers.

These attacks come in the wake of the U.S. targeting and neutralization of an underwater drone deployed by Houthi fighters in the Red Sea. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) had reported the first-ever sighting and neutralization of an underwater drone operated by Houthi forces in the Red Sea, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

