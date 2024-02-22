Wendy Williams and Bruce Willis Both Battling Same Dementia Type: 'She Maintains Her Trademark Sense Of Humor'

Loading... Loading...

Wendy Williams, the renowned talk show host, has been diagnosed with dementia, the same type that actor Bruce Willis is battling, as per a statement issued on her behalf, according to a report.

What Happened: Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Her caretakers’ statement highlighted that these conditions have already significantly impacted her life, affecting her behavior and cognitive abilities, reported AP News.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” said the statement.

Despite her diagnosis, Williams continues to maintain her independence and her trademark sense of humor. She is currently receiving the necessary care to ensure her needs are met and she is protected.

The news of Williams’ health condition was released a day after a cover story in People magazine quoted her family discussing her struggles. The family revealed that a court-appointed legal guardian is the only person with unrestricted access to Williams.

Weill Cornell Medicine in New York confirmed Williams’ diagnosis but declined to comment further. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which was involved in disclosing Willis’ diagnosis, thanked Williams for her courage in making her diagnosis public.

Why It Matters: This news comes after ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was announced to be going off the air in February 2022.

Sherri Shepherd of "The View" fame was set to host the show. Williams had been absent from her eponymous show since the premiere of its 13th season due to reported health issues, including a bout with COVID-19 and the resurgence of her Graves' disease.

During her absence, the show has been anchored by a series of guest hosts, including Shepherd.

Photo Courtesy: Ron Adar On Shutterstock.com

