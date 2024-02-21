Good News, iPhone 15 Owners: Apple Says Your Device's Battery Will Now Last Longer Than Expected

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly revealed that the battery life of its iPhone 15 series is significantly longer than initially projected.

What Happened: Apple initially stated that the iPhone 15’s battery would retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. However, the company has now told 9to5Mac that the iPhone 15 can maintain 80% of its original capacity at 1000 complete charge cycles,

Apple’s testing involved charging and discharging the battery 1000 times under specific circumstances representing common use cases. The improved lifespan is attributed to Apple’s ongoing updates to battery components and power management systems over the years.

This change in battery cycle lifespan applies to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Older iPhone models continue to be rated at retaining up to 80% capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. However, Apple is currently investigating older iPhone models.

Why It Matters: This update comes after Apple introduced a feature in the iPhone 15 series that allows users to limit the maximum battery charge to help conserve battery capacity over the phone's life.

Apple’s iPhone batteries use lithium-ion technology, which charges faster, lasts longer, and has a higher power density for more battery life in a lighter package.

The company has been consistently updating its battery components and power management systems, resulting in a significant improvement in the battery lifespan of the iPhone 15 series.

