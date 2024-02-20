Apple Vision Pro Users, 'Let's Cross The Streets The Old-Fashioned Way': San Diego Police

Loading... Loading...

Since Apple Inc. AAPL released its first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, early users have been using the device in all sorts of bizarre ways.

Now, San Diego police have shared a message for all those users who are crossing the line into the dangerous category while using the headset.

What Happened: Ever since Apple released the Vision Pro headset, early adopters can be seen using it in rather unconventional scenarios.

From using it on a Tesla Cybertruck to using it at the gym, in subways, at a restaurant or just walking around with your dog – users are apparently taking the headset everywhere.

Some can also be seen using the Vision Pro headset while crossing the street, but that's where San Diego police have decided to draw the line.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the department earlier this week, issued a reminder, suggesting that perhaps not all situations and places might be appropriate for using the device.

They posted a video of a "pedestrian donning the latest Apple Vision Pro headset while walking in the street downtown." The caption with the video said that the scene gave the on-scene police officers a "pause," and went on to highlight the importance of pedestrian safety.

"While we’re all for exploring new dimensions and technology, let’s remember the importance of pedestrian safety," the department stated, adding, "Keep those virtual experiences on the sidewalk, folks, and let’s cross streets the old-fashioned way – with our eyes wide open to the real world, unobstructed and without distractions!"

Why It's Important: Earlier this month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg issued a warning to Tesla drivers using Vision Pro headset, while the vehicle is in motion.

Cupertino also previously advised against using the headset while driving.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that some early adopters are returning their Apple Vision Pro headsets, citing quality issues, software bugs and limited use cases for such a steep price.

However, despite the initial hardware and software limitations, the Vision Pro headset has been touted as a potential successor to the iPad, by tech analysts.

Photo via Shutterstock

