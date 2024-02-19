Tesla Executive Responds To Canadian Customer Requests For Full-Self Driving Subscription Options: 'Looking Into This One Now'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA executive Rohan Patel on Monday said that he would look into Canadian customer requests for subscriptions of full self-driving (FSD) software.

What Happened: Patel said on Monday that he would look into FSD subscriptions for Canada drivers. Patel is vice president of Public Policy and Business Development at Tesla.

Responding to a request for a Tesla FSD subscription in Canada, Patel said, “Looking into this one now. Unless there are legal or other blockers I don't know about, we'll get this done.”

“Apologies for not looking into this sooner. Will get better answers on this one as well,” Patel said in reply to another request for annual premium connectivity subscriptions in the North American country.

About FSD And Premium Connectivity: All Tesla vehicles come with Standard connectivity for eight years. With standard connectivity, one can have access to most connectivity features over WiFi.

Premium connectivity, meanwhile, is available as an annual subscription of $99 plus applicable tax in the U.S. It can be purchased via the Tesla app or the vehicle touchscreen and allows for access to all connectivity features over a cellular network in addition to Wi-Fi.

In Canada, however, drivers can only subscribe to it on a monthly basis for C$13.99.

FSD capability is also available in the U.S. on a subscription basis. Depending on whether your vehicle is equipped with basic autopilot or enhanced capability, FSD capability can be subscribed to for either $199 per month or $99 per month. In Canada, however, Tesla buyers can only buy FSD with a one-time payment of C$16,000 (about $11,846)

Tesla is currently displaying its entire lineup at the Canadian auto show in Toronto including its latest stainless steel Cybertruck. The auto show, which started on Feb. 16 will go on till Feb. 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The booth is experiencing high traffic as shown by videos on social media.

