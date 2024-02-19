Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Never Make A Concept Car 'That Doesn't Become Reality' — X Users Remind Him Of Cyber ATV, New Roadster

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday that the EV giant will never make a concept car that won’t be put into production, to much skepticism by X users.

What Happened: “Tesla will never make a concept car that doesn't become reality,” Musk wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He also shared a video by a vehicle enthusiast who noted that while Ram’s electric truck concept will never be put into production, Tesla has already started delivering its Cybertruck.

RAM’s Revolution electric truck concept was unveiled in January last year at CES 2023. It is, however, a concept model and shall not be put into production. RAM, however, intends to bring out other electric production models starting this year. While the 2025 Ram 1500 REV is slated to come out in the fourth quarter of 2024, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will be coming next year.

Tesla’s all-electric Cybertruck, meanwhile, was unveiled in 2019 and commenced deliveries in November 2023.

X Reacts: Popular tech YouTuber and auto enthusiast Marques Brownlee responded to Musk on X, reminding the CEO of the second-generation Tesla Roadster which was unveiled in 2017.

Musk called the new Tesla Roadster the “fastest production car ever made” during its unveiling in November 2017. It was expected to be available in 2020 but the timeline has been pushed several times since.

The new Roadster is expected to reach production by the end of the next year while design and engineering will be completed this year, Musk said in May 2023 in a conversation with Ford CEO Jim Farley. “We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders,” Musk told Farley.

The base model of the Roadster is estimated to start around $200,000. However, it's important to note that this figure is not final and is subject to change, as indicated in Tesla's reservation agreement.

Customers can make an initial $5,000 payment via credit card and a $45,000 payment via wire transfer within 10 days in order to make a reservation for the Roadster. The payment is fully refundable.

The new Tesla Roadster is a descendant of the original Tesla Roadster. The Roadster was the EV giant's first-ever car, which debuted in 2008. Production of the old Roadster lasted until 2012, months before the introduction of the Model S.

Other users also reminded the CEO of the Cyber All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) concept introduced by Tesla at the Cybertruck unveiling event.

