Crowdfunding For Donald Trump: Supporters Rally To Pay Trump's Legal Bills Through GoFundMe Campaign

Elena Cardone, the spouse of well-known investor Grant Cardone, initiated a GoFundMe campaign on Friday to cover the legal costs faced by former President Donald Trump.

This move comes in response to a recent New York fraud case judgment, which resulted in a substantial financial penalty for Trump.

The crowdfunding effort seeks to raise $355 million, precisely the amount Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay in penalties related to the civil fraud case.

The fundraiser has reportedly amassed over $239,553 from more than 5,500 contributors since its launch.

Elena Cardone's decision to start the GoFundMe underscores her staunch support for Trump, whom she believes is facing "unprecedented and unfair treatment" by certain judicial entities in New York.

She argues that the legal challenges Trump encounters represent an assault not only on him but also on the principles of fairness and due process that are fundamental to all Americans.

"In standing with Trump, we're upholding the cause of every business owner and entrepreneur who believes in the fight against a system that increasingly seeks to penalize dissent and curb our freedoms," Cardone wrote on the campaign.

This fundraising initiative follows closely on the heels of another financial judgment against Trump, where he was ordered to pay $83.3 million for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. This is in addition to a previous order to pay Carroll $5 million last year.

"This fundraiser, therefore, is not merely about raising the 'ruling' amount. It's about making a stand. It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for championing the values that make America great, he does not stand alone. We stand with him, shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend, and fight back against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic," she added in the note.

