Donald Trump Tries To Sell $399 Branded Sneakers One Day After Being Hit With $355M Fine: 'I Think It's Going To Be A Big Success'

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump made a unique appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, where he launched new Trump-branded sneakers a day after facing a $355 million ruling.

The event, known as "The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth," saw Trump introducing the first official Trump footwear, a pair of shiny gold high tops named "Never Surrender High-Tops" and priced at $399.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the sneakers, featuring an American flag detail on the back, are part of a broader merchandise line that includes "Victory47" cologne and perfume, with each bottle selling for $99.

The reaction to Trump's presence and the launch of his sneaker line at Sneaker Con was mixed, reflecting the polarized views of the public towards the former president.

While some attendees cheered, others booed, underscoring the divisive nature of Trump's figure in American politics and culture, reported the outlet.

“There’s a lot of emotion in this room,” Trump said at the event, holding up and showing off a pair of gold shoes, then placing one on each side of his podium.

“This is something that I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it’s going to be a big success,” he said.

The recently launched sneaker website is operated by CIC Ventures LLC, a company listed in Trump's 2023 financial disclosure. The website says it has no association with any political campaign.

