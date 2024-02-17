David Cameron Laughs Off Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Kiss My A**' Comments: 'We Didn't Get Anatomical At That Stage'

Loading... Loading...

U.K. Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister David Cameron chuckled at a brusque comment by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

What Happened: Cameron addressed Greene’s remark, which was a response to his plea for increased funding for Ukraine, reported Sky News. Greene’s response to the foreign secretary was to “kiss my ass.”

At the Munich Security Conference, Cameron took the comment in stride, telling the audience, "We didn’t get anatomical at that stage, it was very early in our relationship."

The Congresswoman’s sharp retort was a reaction to Cameron’s article on The Hill, where he called on U.S. politicians to back a funding package for Ukraine, underscoring its significance for U.K. and European security. Cameron “needs to worry about his own country and frankly he can kiss my a**,” she said.

Despite the harsh response, Cameron reaffirmed his dedication to advocating for the foreign aid package, which has cleared the Senate but faces resistance in the House of Representatives.

Cameron showed empathy for the political pressures that American lawmakers face, stating, “I think this is so important for America, not just for Europeans.”

Why It Matters: This incident sheds light on the ongoing debate over foreign aid in the US. Greene has been a vocal critic of combining aid to Ukraine and Israel, arguing that the two issues should be treated separately. This stance has been a point of contention among lawmakers, adding to the political pressures Cameron acknowledged.

Meanwhile, Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has called on Congress to expedite the approval of additional aid for Ukraine in the wake of the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Amid the escalating tensions, Ukraine has been seeking military aid from Western allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Germany and France to secure military assistance and finalize bilateral security agreements. The urgency of the situation in Ukraine has further underscored the need for additional aid to counter Russian aggression.

