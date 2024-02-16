Russia's Anti-Satellite Capability Is 'No Immediate Threat,' White House Assures

Loading... Loading...

In the latest development, the White House has expressed concern over Russia’s evolving anti-satellite capability but assured that there is no immediate threat.

What Happened: National Security Spokesperson for the White House, John Kirby, stated on Thursday that Russia’s new anti-satellite capability is a cause for concern but not an immediate threat, Reuters reported.

“This is still a capability they are developing. We are still analyzing the information that is available to that,” he assured.

During a daily White House news briefing, Kirby disclosed the new Russian capability, prompted by a warning from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) about a “serious national security threat.”

President Joe Biden has been kept abreast of these developments and has ordered a series of initial actions in response. These measures include additional briefings for congressional leaders and direct diplomatic engagement with Russia.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes amid rising concerns about Russia’s military ambitions. Earlier this week, Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned that Russia’s military buildup could lead to a potential conflict with NATO. This report is based on Russia’s plans to double its forces along the NATO border with Finland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

