Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Would Be 'Found Guilty On All Charges' In Hush Money Case

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, has forecasted a guilty verdict for Trump in the ongoing New York hush-money case involving adult star Stormy Daniels.

What Happened: Cohen, in an interview with CNN, said he believes that Trump will be convicted on all charges in the hush money case.

Despite Trump’s legal team’s efforts to postpone the trial, it is set to begin with jury selection on Mar. 25. Cohen predicts the trial to last around four weeks, terming it a “very simple” case.

"I believe, based upon the information that I know, and based upon, not just the documentary evidence but the corroborating testimony from so many people, I believe that he will be found guilty on all charges," Cohen said.

"I would say, at best, it would be a four-week case.”

Trump, who is visibly upset over the trial, has labeled it as an “election interference case” and a “disgraceful situation.” He plans to divide his time between the trial and his campaign activities.

Subpoenaed to testify in the case, Cohen anticipates a tough ride, as testimonies can turn “personal” and “nasty.”

Why It Matters: The hush-money case, once considered the least significant among Trump’s legal battles, could soon be historic as it is the first criminal trial involving a former president before a jury.

In April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts relating to reimbursements to Cohen and records held by the Trump Organization. The charges included orchestrating a payment scheme to silence Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with the former president.

Trump’s trial had a heated start with his lawyers attempting to get the case dismissed and the trial date delayed. This comes as Trump is gearing up for his 2024 election campaign.

Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 74.4% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 17.9% support.

