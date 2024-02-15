Trump Hush Money Trial Proceeds March 25; Ex-President Will Have To 'Campaign In The Evenings' For 2024 Election

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump was in court Thursday as part of a hearing ahead of his hush money case.

Here's a look at what happened on Thursday and what's next.

What Happened: Trump's Thursday trial got off to a heated start with the former president's team of lawyers trying to get the case dismissed and the trial date delayed, which comes as Trump gets into full 2024 election campaign mode.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled against dismissing the case or moving the trial start date of March 25.

Prosecution argued that the attempts by Trump's team to get the trial delayed are "a continued pattern to evade accountability," as shared by NBC News.

Trump was present in the courtroom for the hearing and appeared motionless and stone-faced, according to witnesses in the courtroom.

Todd Blanche, who is representing Trump, said his client had the "right to prepare for a criminal trial" but faces an "extremely compressed schedule" due to multiple upcoming court appearances.

The judge requested that both the prosecution and defense submit a list of witnesses prior to the trial and provide a one-paragraph summary for use during jury selection.

Blanche said jurors should be asked about their political affiliations and what news platforms they consume. Trump's lawyer said there is "a lot more liberal news out there."

Speaking outside the courtroom before the case, Trump said New York is so different today than when he lived there.

"It's so dirty and it's crime-ridden," Trump said. "And today you walk down the street and get mugged or you get shot."

Trump maintained his innocence and said he did nothing wrong in this case.

"You have violent migrant crime, and they arrested me for doing nothing wrong."

What's Next: Trump faces 34 felony charges related to payments made to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

"We will move ahead with jury selection on March 25th," Judge Merchan said.

Merchan outlined deadline dates of Feb. 22 for motion of limine on evidence, Feb. 29 for replies to the admission of evidence and March 7 for defense claims.

After the hearing ended, Trump spoke to cameras outside the courtroom, again maintaining he did not commit a crime and arguing that the case could have been brought forward "three years ago."

Trump said the prosecution in the case is politically motivated and the trial taking place during the 2024 election season is in the middle of primary season.

Trump also criticized his court calendar and needing to be present in New York on Thursday.

"How can you run for election and be sitting in a courthouse in Manhattan all day long?" Trump asked. "I should be in South Carolina right now."

Trump told reporters that he will have to be in New York for "months on trial" and will have to "campaign in the evenings."

As Benzinga previously reported, a new documentary titled "Stormy," which is about Daniels, will be available on Peacock, the streaming platform owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA, on March 18.

