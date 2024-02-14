Ukraine Claims Drone Strike Sinks Russian Landing Ship In Black Sea: Report

Loading... Loading...

The Ukrainian military has reported that it successfully sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea using naval drones. The ship sank near Alupka, a city on the southern edge of the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

What Happened: The Caesar Kunikov amphibious ship was reportedly sunk by Ukraine’s military using naval drones, according to AP News. Russian authorities have not verified the incident. The ship was capable of carrying 87 crew members.

This is the second time in two weeks that Ukrainian forces have claimed to have sunk a Russian vessel in the Black Sea. They recently released a video showing naval drones attacking the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets.

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, also known as GUR, claimed that its special operations unit, “Group 13,” sank the Caesar Kunikov using Magura V5 sea drones on Wednesday. The Russian military did not immediately comment on the incident but reported that it downed six Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight.

Why It Matters: The reported sinking of the Russian ship comes amidst escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine’s air defense systems had recently successfully intercepted and destroyed 14 out of 17 drones launched by Russia, as well as a Kh-59 cruise missile. This attack, which occurred overnight, is the latest in a series of escalating hostilities between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer for a ceasefire in Ukraine after the Kremlin refused to relinquish any Ukrainian territory it had taken over since the invasion began.

Additionally, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service has cautioned that Russia is gearing up for a military confrontation with the West in the coming decade. It suggests that a bolstered Western military presence could deter Russia.

