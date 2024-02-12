Ukraine Destroys 14 Out Of 17 Russian Drones And A Cruise Missile In Overnight Attack

Loading... Loading...

Ukraine’s air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 14 out of 17 drones launched by Russia, as well as a Kh-59 cruise missile. The attack, which occurred overnight, is the latest in a series of escalating hostilities between the two nations.

What Happened: The Ukrainian Air Force revealed that it had neutralized the majority of the drones and the missiles launched by Russia. The attack also saw the deployment of missiles from Russia’s S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, Reuters reported on Monday.

Despite the attack, there were no reported casualties. However, some non-residential buildings in the Kharkiv region were damaged. On Sunday evening, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported that Russia conducted a drone attack on the city of Pavlohrad. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but certain areas of the city experienced power outages.

See Also: Kim Jong Un Says He Has Lawful Right To Destroy ‘Primary Enemy’ South Korea: ‘Peace Is Not Something That

Both Russia and Ukraine have been increasing their air attacks away from the frontline, targeting each other’s critical energy, military, and transport infrastructure.

Why It Matters: The recent attack adds to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which have been escalating for some time. Russia has been pushing Ukraine to cede ground to engage in peace talks as the conflict in Kyiv reaches its second anniversary. However, Ukraine’s reluctance to engage in peace talks with the Russian President has gained support from Western allies.

Amid these developments, the U.S. Senate has proposed a bipartisan aid package of $118.2 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security, in line with President Joe Biden‘s original $105 billion aid package proposed in October.

The conflict has also seen diplomatic efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China this year. The two countries are working on several meetings to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Read Next: Trump Will Be Held Accountable ‘Every Day Between Now and November’ For Sabotaging Border Deal, Says Bide

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.