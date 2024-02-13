Trump's Legal Woes Continue: Former White House Attorney Calls Out Judge's Alleged Delay Tactics

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, former White House attorney Ty Cobb said U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is intentionally delaying the case involving classified documents linked to former President Donald Trump until after the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Cobb, who served as a legal official in the Trump administration, voiced his concerns about the judge’s intentions during an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” reported The Hill. He criticized Cannon’s handling of one of the two cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

"I think that this judge has no intention of allowing this case to be tried before the election, and, in any event, I think her ruling last week was clear error, as Jack Smith has highlighted in the motion to reconsider," Cobb said.

Cobb also expressed uncertainty about Cannon’s future decisions, hinting that Smith’s team might seek her removal if she does not reconsider her ruling.

Why It Matters: The case involving the classified documents has been a significant point of contention. Trump and his legal team recently appeared in court to argue for access to these documents, which are considered crucial evidence in the case against him. Special Counsel Smith, leading the prosecution, has contested the relevance of these materials to Trump’s defense.

Trump has also publicly claimed unfair treatment in this case, pointing out that a similar case involving President Joe Biden did not result in any charges.

