Why Amtech Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Friday.

Amtech Systems posted an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, compared to market estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $24.92 million topping expectations of $22.25 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Amtech Systems shares surged 7.6% to $3.70 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH gained 142.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. YC 1926 (BVI) Limited reported an 88.89% stake in a 13G filing on Friday.

gained 142.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. YC 1926 (BVI) Limited reported an 88.89% stake in a 13G filing on Friday. DIH Holdings US, Inc. DHAI gained 94% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. DIH Holding US secured $1.5 million in private placement financing from OrbiMed.

gained 94% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. DIH Holding US secured $1.5 million in private placement financing from OrbiMed. SuperCom Ltd. SPCB shares jumped 52.6% to $0.2802 in pre-market trading. SuperCom recently disclosed that it has secured a new contract with an established California services provider in the judicial sector.

shares jumped 52.6% to $0.2802 in pre-market trading. SuperCom recently disclosed that it has secured a new contract with an established California services provider in the judicial sector. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU shares rose 29.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. SeaStar Medical was recently granted Canadian patent with broad claims covering cytopheretic device technology.

shares rose 29.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. SeaStar Medical was recently granted Canadian patent with broad claims covering cytopheretic device technology. Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares rose 19.6% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Friday.

shares rose 19.6% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Friday. Society Pass Incorporated SOPA shares rose 17.5% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading after surging around 19% on Friday.

shares rose 17.5% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading after surging around 19% on Friday. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares gained 16.1% to $0.3754 in pre-market trading after surging 27% on Friday. Connexa Sports Technologies recentlyannounced it regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum shareholder equity rule.

shares gained 16.1% to $0.3754 in pre-market trading after surging 27% on Friday. Connexa Sports Technologies recentlyannounced it regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum shareholder equity rule. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares gained 16% to $0.8470 in pre-market trading after rising around 6% on Friday.

shares gained 16% to $0.8470 in pre-market trading after rising around 6% on Friday. Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares rose 11.9% to $0.5110 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares dipped 22.1% to $5.27 in pre-market trading. Intelligent Bio Solutions shares jumped around 135% on Friday after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

shares dipped 22.1% to $5.27 in pre-market trading. Intelligent Bio Solutions shares jumped around 135% on Friday after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR shares declined 14.8% to $0.1861 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Friday. Better Choice recently acquired Aimia Pet Healthco.

shares declined 14.8% to $0.1861 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Friday. Better Choice recently acquired Aimia Pet Healthco. Hitek Global Inc. HKIT shares fell 14.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday.

shares fell 14.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG fell 14.4% to $0.5910 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Friday.

fell 14.4% to $0.5910 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares declined 14.1% to $18.29 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday. The company recently said it is planning to join the Communications Industry Association.

shares declined 14.1% to $18.29 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday. The company recently said it is planning to join the Communications Industry Association. Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW shares declined 10.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Friday.

shares declined 10.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. CHEA shares fell 8.7% to $5.97 in pre-market trading. According to an SEC filing, Chenghe shareholders voted to approve the business combination with Taiwan Color Optics, Inc. dated July 21, 2023.

shares fell 8.7% to $5.97 in pre-market trading. According to an SEC filing, Chenghe shareholders voted to approve the business combination with Taiwan Color Optics, Inc. dated July 21, 2023. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS declined 8.2% to $0.4000 in pre-market trading.

declined 8.2% to $0.4000 in pre-market trading. Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares declined 7.5% to $4.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday. Applied Digital, last month, reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

shares declined 7.5% to $4.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday. Applied Digital, last month, reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Precigen, Inc. PGEN fell 6.4% to $1.31 in pre-market trading. Precigen, last month, received Orphan Drug designation for PRGN-2012 for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis from the European Commission.

