Elon Musk Slams President Biden's Criticism Of Congress Possibly Rejecting Ukraine Spending: 'Time To Stop The Meat Grinder'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has called for an end to U.S. economic support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, reacting to President Joe Biden's criticism of Congress for possibly turning down the Ukraine spending proposal.

What Happened: In a response to former U.S. diplomat, Mike Benz, Musk said "it is time to stop the meat grinder."

He added that "it should have been done a year ago."

Earlier, President Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with the Russia-Ukraine war featuring among the matters discussed between the two.

Biden turned up the pressure on Republicans to support its Ukraine spending proposal.

"The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, not to support Ukraine, is close to criminal neglect. It is outrageous."

President Biden's proposed $250 million aid package for Ukraine hit a roadblock amid disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over border control.

The Republican-led House is demanding stricter border controls to regulate the inflow of immigrants, as a precondition to consider the Ukraine aid package.

While President Biden has stressed that failure to support Ukraine "endangers the security of the U.S. and the free world," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has maintained that border is the "top priority."

Why It Matters: Musk has in the past expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia to free Russian-held territories.

"So much death for so little," he told venture capitalist David Sacks in a post on X.

He has also been criticized for not allowing the use of Starlink satellites in an area near Crimea.

"We're not allowed to actually turn on connectivity to a sanctioned country without government approval, which we did not have," Musk said at the time.

"They were asking us to take part in a major act of war."

It is worth noting that Starlink satellites are operational in Ukraine – at one point, Musk's internet satellites were providing connectivity to 150,000 users per day.

