Former White House Lawyer Ty Cobb Warns Of Retribution Risk For Biden If Trump Wins 2024 Election

Ty Cobb, a former lawyer for the Trump administration, has raised concerns about potential repercussions for President Joe Biden should his predecessor, Donald Trump, win the upcoming election.

What Happened: Cobb, in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, expressed his apprehensions about the possible consequences for Biden if Trump were to be re-elected. He dismissed the legal basis for such actions, as reported by The Hill on Tuesday.

"Well, I do believe that if Trump is elected that President Biden could be in danger of retribution," Cobb said.

Trump’s recent comments, following a panel’s decision against his immunity claims, have raised concerns. The panel ruled that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution, a decision he labeled as “Nation-destroying.”

Cobb, who served in the Trump administration, refuted Trump’s argument and stated that no president since Nixon has been considered above the criminal process. Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges across four state and federal indictments and is a leading contender for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

"So I think everything he said today, his rhetoric of his base, red meat, none of it's true," Cobb said.

Why It Matters: Cobb’s warning comes in the wake of a series of developments that have put Trump’s legal battles in the spotlight. Earlier in the year, Cobb had branded Trump’s attorney as a “loser” following a defamation trial verdict favoring writer E. Jean Carroll. This was in addition to a prior $5 million in damages Trump owed her from a previous defamation case that found the former president liable for sexual assault.

Earlier, in a January interview, Cobb had warned that Trump poses the “greatest threat” to democracy. He made these remarks during a segment of “Erin Burnett Outfront,” in response to a legal argument from Trump’s team suggesting that a former president could use presidential immunity to justify actions like ordering the assassination of a political opponent by SEAL Team Six.

Trump’s legal battles have been ongoing, with a recent development seeing a judge ruling that the contentious 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape featuring Trump will be presented to jurors in a forthcoming defamation trial.

Meanwhile, the former president is the leading frontrunner in the Republican primary race. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 73.5% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 18.8% support.

Image Via Shutterstock

