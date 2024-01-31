Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Backs Nikki Haley With $5M Super PAC Donation

Loading... Loading...

Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, a billionaire, and a major Republican campaign donor, has made a significant donation to a political action committee (PAC) supporting former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in her bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

What Happened: CNBC reported on Tuesday that Griffin donated $5 million to the SFA Fund, a super PAC that can raise and spend unlimited funds to support Haley’s campaign. This donation was made in January, according to a spokesperson from his company. The PAC, however, cannot directly coordinate with Haley’s presidential campaign.

Griffin has an estimated net worth of $37 billion and has also voiced his support for Haley’s policy priorities and foreign policy credentials.

See Also: Donald Trump’s Suspicious $48 Million Debt Raises Eyebrows, Looks Awfully Like ‘Tax Evasion,’ Says Report

“While voters decide on who will serve as the Republican Party’s nominee for President, I will continue my focus on actively supporting U.S. House and Senate candidates prioritizing economic freedom and a strong defense of America at home and abroad,” Griffin said.

Despite his donation to Haley, Griffin also praised former President Donald Trump, who is Haley’s primary opponent, for his contributions to global security.

Why It Matters: Griffin’s donation to Haley’s super PAC comes at a crucial time in the Republican primary race. Haley, who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s proposed tariffs, is facing an uphill battle for the nomination. Despite this, she has been gaining support from voters and donors.

Read Next: Mark Cuban Says He Will Short Companies Who Think Diversity Is Negative: ‘I’m Telling You What I Think Is

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.