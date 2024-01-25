Loading... Loading...

U.S. officials have reportedly confirmed that they had preemptively cautioned Iran about a terrorist attack by the Islamic State (ISIS). Despite the actionable intelligence provided by the US, the attack, which resulted in over 80 casualties, was not prevented.

What Happened: The US obtained intelligence detailing plans of an attack on Iran by ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, the Wall Street Journal reported. The anticipated location and time of the attack were shared with Iran, but the bombings in Kerman, Iran, still transpired, causing 84 deaths and numerous injuries.

"Prior to ISIS's terrorist attack on January 3, 2024, in Kerman, Iran, the U.S. government provided Iran with a private warning that there was a terrorist threat within Iranian borders," a U.S. official said.

"The U.S. government followed a longstanding ‘duty to warn' policy that has been implemented across administrations to warn governments against potential lethal threats. We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks."

The strike targeted a gathering marking the anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds force commander, on Jan. 3. Despite the US’s forewarning, Iranian hard-liners have suggested a possible connection between the ISIS attackers and the U.S. and Israel.

The method used by the U.S. to alert Iran and the specifics of the information shared have not been disclosed by American officials. The Iranian officials did not react to the U.S.’s warning, and it is still unclear why the attack could not be averted.

Why It Matters: The U.S.’s secret warning to Iran comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Just days after the attack, Pakistan accused Iran of violating its airspace and killing two children with missiles. The alleged violation occurred shortly after Iranian state media announced missile strikes on two Jaish al Adl bases last week.

This led to Pakistan conducting retaliatory airstrikes inside Iran, killing at least seven people. However, both countries have since indicated their willingness to de-escalate tensions after their foreign ministers engaged in a telephone conversation on last Friday to discuss the matter.

