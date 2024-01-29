Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks ended in the green on Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising nearly 0.6% to 38,333.45. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% at 4,927.93 at the end of trading, while the Nasdaq edged up 1.1% to 15,628.04.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Microsoft Corp MSFT

Microsoft Corp closed Monday with a positive change of 1.43%, reaching $409.72. The stock fluctuated between a low of $404.33 and a high of $409.98 during the day, while its 52-week range is between $242.20 and $409.98. The technology giant is set to report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. surged 4.54% to close at $495.67. The company reported a significant year-over-year growth in its quarterly sales, reaching $3.67 billion, and impressive earnings per share of $5.59.

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI

SoFi Technologies Inc experienced a significant surge, closing up 20.21% at $9.16. The company reported a substantial year-on-year increase in adjusted revenue and added 585,000 new members and 695,000 products in the fourth quarter. The adjusted EPS of $0.02 beat the consensus estimate of $0, while adjusted revenue rose 34% year-on-year to $594.25 million.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com, Inc. witnessed a positive movement, closing up 1.78% at $161.26. The company, a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, recently made headlines with the termination of its $1.7 billion merger deal with iRobot Corp.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla Inc experienced a significant rise, with its shares increasing by 4.19% to close at $190.93. The electric vehicle giant remains a focal point in the market, with recent news about Chair Robyn Denholm’s plan to sell a portion of her Tesla stock valued at up to $50 million.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day's trading **with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.