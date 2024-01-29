Russian Warship Conducts Anti-Submarine Drill In South China Sea Amid Escalating Tensions

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has conducted an anti-submarine exercise in the South China Sea, according to Russian news agencies.

What Happened: The Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, part of a detachment of Russian Pacific Fleet warships, carried out the exercise after detecting a simulated enemy submarine and confirming its location with the help of a helicopter crew, reported Reuters on Monday. The warship then launched torpedoes and depth charges.

The exercise occurred during a “long-distance voyage” that included the Asia-Pacific region, as reported by Interfax news agency. The voyage also involves the Varyag cruiser, the fleet’s flagship, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate.

According to Russia’s RIA state news agency, the ships set sail from the port of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East on Jan. 22.

Why It Matters: This exercise comes during heightened tensions in the region. China recently sent 33 military aircraft and six naval ships toward Taiwan, potentially complicating efforts to stabilize U.S.-China relations.

Experts have also warned that the U.S. might intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese blockade or quarantine of Taiwan. Global powers are closely monitoring the recent military activities by both China and Russia in the region.

