Joe Biden Gets United Auto Workers Backing — Shawn Fain Says, 'Donald Trump Blamed The American Worker'

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has endorsed President Joe Biden for the forthcoming November election, providing a significant boost to his campaign.

What Happened: UAW President Shawn Fain announced the union’s endorsement at a conference in Washington, D.C. Fain praised Biden for his support during the union’s recent strike against major automakers, reported The Hill.

“He heard the call, and he stood up and he showed up,” Fain said, leading to chants of “Joe!” from the audience. Fain also highlighted instances where Biden supported autoworkers during the 2007-08 recession, while criticizing former President Trump’s stance towards the union.

“This choice is clear. Joe Biden bet on the American worker while Donald Trump blamed the American worker. We need to know who's gonna sit in the most powerful seat in the world, and help us win as a united working class," he added. "So if our endorsement must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it,” said Fain, according to the report.

The UAW had previously withheld its endorsement due to concerns about the administration’s push towards electric vehicles. However, the endorsement is a significant win for Biden, who has positioned himself as the “most pro-union president in American history”.

Biden joined striking autoworkers on the picket line in Michigan last year, marking the first time a sitting president has done so. The endorsement comes as Biden’s reelection campaign shifts its focus to the general election following Trump’s win in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

Michigan, a state with a significant role in the U.S. auto industry, is expected to be a key battleground in the upcoming election.

Why It Matters: The UAW’s endorsement of Biden comes after a period of uncertainty. The union had previously held back from endorsing Biden due to disagreements over his EV policies, as reported by Benzinga in May.

However, Biden’s support for the union during a major strike against Detroit automakers, including his historic visit to the picket line, seems to have swayed the UAW’s decision. This endorsement could play a crucial role in the upcoming election, particularly in key battleground states like Michigan.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

