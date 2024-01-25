Elon Musk Says Tesla Skipped AI Day 2023 On Copycat Fears But Might Bring It Back This Year: 'We Have To Be A Little Cautious'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk stated on Wednesday that the company has refrained from hosting another AI Day event since 2022 due to concerns about potential imitation. Nevertheless, Musk expressed openness to considering such an event this year.

What Happened: Musk claimed that competitors meticulously scrutinized Tesla’s activities during AI Day and Battery Day, subsequently replicating them. “So we have to be a little cautious about revealing the exact recipe of the secret sauce,” remarked the CEO.

Despite the caution, Musk acknowledged the importance of providing some form of update and mentioned considering an event later this year after discussions with the team.

“Our main goal with these AI Day things is recruiting and to sort of change the perception of Tesla as people thinking of Tesla as a car company when they should be thinking of Tesla as an AI robotics company,” Musk explained.

Tesla’s last AI Day event took place in 2022, and its Battery Day occurred in 2020.

Why It Matters: Musk has emphasized Tesla’s leading position in real-world AI and has consistently stressed that Tesla is not just an automobile company but an AI and robotics company. He has even rejected comparisons with Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp, deeming it a “wrong frame of reference.”

While Tesla remains rooted in electric vehicle manufacturing, the company has diversified its business to encompass energy storage solutions, solar products, supercharger stations, software, and robotics.

