Tesla's Next-Gen Vehicle: What We Learned From Q4 Earnings Call

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA unveiled insights into its next-gen vehicle during its fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

What Happened: The company revealed ongoing efforts to launch its next-generation vehicle at Gigafactory Texas, anticipating “a notably lower” vehicle volume growth rate in 2024 compared to 2023, as outlined in Tesla’s outlook.

CEO Elon Musk described the development as “far along,” with an expected lower price point compared to Tesla’s existing offerings. Musk emphasized that both the vehicle and its manufacturing system would be “revolutionary.”

The initial manufacturing of the vehicle will take place at the Gigafactory in Texas, leveraging dedicated Tesla engineers on the production line. Subsequently, production will transition to Tesla’s upcoming factory in Mexico. Musk projected the vehicle to commence production in the second half of 2025, cautioning that his optimism about timelines should be met with some skepticism.

“That will be a challenging production ramp. Like, as I can emphasize we’ll be sleeping on the line practically,” Musk said, while adding that it is difficult to predict the unit volume for next year.

Lars Moravy, Vice President of Vehicle Engineering at Tesla, clarified that the stainless steel Cybertruck, Tesla’s latest vehicle, should not be considered a gating factor for the next-gen platform. However, he highlighted the company’s intention to continue its 48-volt architecture.

Current Lineup: Tesla’s existing lineup consists of the Model S, a luxury sedan with high performance; the Model 3, a more affordable and practical sedan; the Model X, an SUV featuring distinctive falcon-wing doors; and the Model Y, a compact SUV sharing a platform with the Model 3.

In November, Tesla initiated deliveries of the Cybertruck, an all-electric pickup truck, with its highest-priced variant reaching around $100,000.

Currently, the Model 3 stands as Tesla’s most affordable vehicle, starting at $38,990.

