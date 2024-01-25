Amid Tensions With China, US Navy Sends First Warship Through Taiwan Strait Post-Election

Loading... Loading...

Amid the backdrop of recent elections in Taiwan, the U.S. Navy has sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait, a move that has drawn strong opposition from Beijing.

What Happened: The U.S.S. John Finn, a destroyer, was reported to have passed through a section of the Taiwan Strait that is outside the territorial sea of any coastal state on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The U.S. Navy, in a statement, emphasized that the transit underscores the U.S.’s commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation for all nations.

China’s military, however, dismissed the mission as “public hyping” and stated that its forces had monitored and warned the ship. The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command accused the U.S. military of engaging in provocative actions that undermine regional peace and stability.

See Also: Congressman Fined, Jailed For Insider Trading Could Be Running For Office Again

The U.S. Navy’s previous announcement of a warship passage through the strait was in early November when a Canadian frigate also joined. This latest transit coincides with a visit to Taipei by leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Taiwan Caucus, a bipartisan group showing support after the island’s Jan. 13 election.

Why It Matters: The U.S.’s decision to sail a warship through the Taiwan Strait comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region. This move follows a series of actions by China, including the recent sighting of six Chinese balloons in Taiwan’s airspace, which were seen alongside Chinese warplanes and navy ships. These actions are seen as part of a larger campaign of intimidation against Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

China has also been critical of the U.S.’s stance on Taiwan, condemning Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s congratulatory message to the newly elected leader of Taiwan as a “gravely wrong signal.”

Read Next: Kim Jong Un’s Ballistic Missiles Can Be Detected With Patriot Defense System: Analyst

Photo by Andy.LIU Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.