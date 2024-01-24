Kim Jong Un Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Amid North Korea's Growing Tensions With US, South Korea

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles toward the sea off its west coast, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The incident has further escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

What Happened: The missiles were launched around 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Both South Korean and U.S. intelligence are currently analyzing the launches. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea stated that they are closely monitoring further activities by North Korea.

This missile launch follows North Korea’s recent artillery firing near a disputed maritime border and weapons tests, which prompted the South Korean Navy’s special warfare unit to conduct a 10-day training along the east coast in Gangwon Province bordering the North.

See Also: Donald Trump Sold $2.4 Million Ethereum: Smart Move Or Big Mistake?

Why It Matters: North Korea’s recent actions have raised concerns, particularly after the country tested an “underwater nuclear weapons system” in response to joint military exercises conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan. This was followed by the test of a solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate range, which was condemned by the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

North Korea also dismantled key government bodies responsible for maintaining relations with South Korea, indicating a significant deterioration in the relationship between the two Koreas.

Read Next: Former World Bank President Suggests Transferring $300B Frozen Russian Assets To Aid Ukraine: ‘Elegant Justice’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.