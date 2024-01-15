Kim Jong Un Closes Down Key South Korea Liaison Agencies A Day After Hypersonic Missile Launch

Loading... Loading...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has disbanded government bodies that were previously responsible for maintaining relations with South Korea, indicating the deterioration of the relationship between the two Koreas.

What Happened: This decision was announced during a North Korean parliamentary meeting held on Monday. Kim Jong Un expressed his criticism towards South Korea and the United States for heightening tensions, implying that peaceful reunification with the South is an unrealistic goal, reported The Hill on Monday.

The decision underlines Kim’s recent disapproval of reconciliation efforts with South Korea, having called them a “mistake” just a few weeks ago. Kim urged the assembly to revise the North’s constitution, positioning South Korea as the North’s main adversary, as per the official KCNA of North Korea.

The agencies that have been dissolved, including The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country and the Mount Kumgang International Tourism Administration, were key for dialogue, negotiations, and cooperation between the two Koreas. The assembly accepted the reality of “acute confrontation” between the two Koreas and rejected the idea of viewing the South as a diplomatic partner.

This move comes on the heels of increased tensions in the Korean Peninsula, driven by North Korea’s continued missile tests and South Korea’s expanded joint military training with the U.S.

Why It Matters: On Sunday, North Korea tested a new solid-fuel hypersonic missile, further escalating tensions in the region as reported by Benzinga. Such actions could potentially act as a catalyst for a renewed conflict in the Korean Peninsula.

These actions are the latest in a series of escalating hostilities from North Korea. Earlier this month, Kim urged his military to “‘Annihilate’ South Korea, US If Provoked“, reflecting a hardening stance towards the South and the U.S.

Days later, North Korea fired over 200 rounds of coastal artillery, prompting South Korea to issue evacuation orders for civilians on Yeonpyeong Island, a clear violation of the 2018 Inter-Korean Military Agreement as reported by Benzinga.

