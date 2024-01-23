YouTube Star MrBeast Expands Global Footprint With Bilibili Debut In China

Loading... Loading...

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has ventured into China’s online space by uploading a video on the streaming platform Bilibili Inc. BILI.

What Happened: On Tuesday, MrBeast made his Chinese debut on Bilibili, a competitor to ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin with a 90-second video. The video is a compilation of his most viral moments, and it quickly gathered over 3 million views and 270,000 likes, reported Bloomberg.

"It's going to be a fun ride," the YouTuber said in the video, encouraging Chinese viewers to express what kind of content they'd like him to share. "I'm witnessing the history, hooray!" one user commented.

MrBeast, who has a following of more than 230 million subscribers on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, chose Bilibili for his Chinese debut due to its resemblance to the American online video sharing and social media platform, stated Eyal Baumel, who is managing MrBeast's China rollout.

The YouTuber plans to expand his reach to other Chinese platforms including Douyin, Kuaishou, Weibo, and Xiaohongshu in the coming months, Baumel revealed.

Despite platforms like YouTube, and Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook, and Instagram being blocked in China, MrBeast is not entirely unfamiliar in the country.

Chinese fans had previously created a Bilibili account for Donaldson where they shared some of his videos. His team has now taken control of that account to post new content, Baumel disclosed.

Why It Matters: This Chinese expansion comes at a time when MrBeast’s popularity and business ventures are soaring. Previously, it was reported that he has sealed a massive deal with Amazon.com, estimated at around $100 million for a competition series for Prime Video.

The deal was the result of a bidding war among various streaming platforms, with Amazon coming out on top.

In addition, MrBeast made headlines when he conducted an experiment by uploading his first video to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. He later said, "My first X video made over $250,000! But it’s a bit of a façade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience.”

Photo by Leon Lush via Wikimedia Commons

