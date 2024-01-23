MrBeast Could Be Bringing Reality Competitions To Amazon Prime Video: Why This Is A Miss For Netflix

Loading... Loading...

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) is one of the top social media figures with a YouTube subscriber base that totals over 200 million subscribers.

While he recently experimented with highlighting one of his videos on Twitter, which is now known as X, MrBeast videos could find a new home soon.

What Happened: MrBeast videos often include reality game efforts, high-priced items, giveaways and philanthropic efforts. A recent series from the content creator includes $1 vs. $100,000, which highlights the differences in items based on price.

Past success of reality competitions by MrBeast could lead to a deal signed with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN according to a report from Variety. The news comes after MrBeast recently tested how much a video he made uploaded to X could make in advertising revenue.

MrBeast is nearing a deal for a series that would consist of reality competitions that would air on Prime Video, the streaming platform owned by Amazon.

Puck News first reported the Amazon rumor and listed a potential deal between the content creator and Amazon Prime Video worth $100 million.

According to the report, the reality competition show could still air its first episode on YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, before moving to Prime Video, in a move to try and grab MrBeast's YouTube subscribers.

"When his team took the show out to streamers last week, it made sense that Amazon's Jen Salke, who is looking for more populist entertainment, emerged victorious," Puck's Matthew Belloni said.

Loading... Loading...

Related Link: MrBeast Turned Down $1B For His YouTube Brand — He Believes It’s Worth So Much, He Didn’t ‘Even Want To Say It’

Why It's Important: The news of MrBeast landing a potential deal with Amazon Prime Video follows his most successful video on YouTube being a reality competition.

Released in November 2021, "$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life!" was a real-life competition version of the hit Netflix Inc NFLX series. The video has 564 million views on YouTube and broke several records at the time.

Netflix launched its reality competition based on the series with "Squid Game: The Challenge," which saw 456 contestants compete for a $4.56 million prize across 10 episodes. The reality competition on Netflix saw strong ratings.

Puck News questioned why Netflix wasn't able to land MrBeast, while pointing out that MrBeast previously said he could have helped the streamer with their competition series.

"I'm not involved. Kind of funny because I learned so much from my filming of this and I probably could have helped them immensely (and would have done it for free haha)," MrBeast previously said.

The launch of a series from MrBeast on Amazon Prime would also follow other content creators who have landed television shows. Popular YouTube trick shot group Dude Perfect previously had a show that aired on CMT and Nickelodeon, both units of Paramount Global PARAPARAA, for four seasons.

Popular TikTokers The D'Amelios also landed a deal with Walt Disney Co.’s DIS Hulu and are now on a third season of the series.

From June 2022 to June 2023, MrBeast earned an estimated $82 million according to Forbes.

Coincidentally, entrepreneur Jason Calacanis highlighted the success of the MrBeast "Squid Game"-themed video previously and said a company like Netflix could benefit with a partnership.

"What would a free tier look like for Netflix?" Calacanis asked.

The entrepreneur said Netflix could offer a certain number of episodes of shows for free, including those from content creators.

"What would happen if Netflix signed MrBeast or content contributors?"

Calacanis said Netflix is focused on creating its own content but said it could be smart to consider adding famous YouTubers and adding a freemium model.

Since Calacanis' comments, Netflix has launched an ad-supported plan but could miss out on landing MrBeast to rival Amazon.

Read Next: MrBeast Signs Deal With NBA Team For Feastables Jersey Sponsorship: Here Are The Details, Why It’s Important

Photo: Shutterstock