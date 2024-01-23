From Amazon's $100M To Chocolate Snacks, A Look At MrBeast's Most Profitable Deals

Loading... Loading...

Renowned YouTuber James Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, is reportedly on the verge of sealing a monumental deal with Amazon.com Inc AMZN, estimated to be around $100 million, to create a competition series for Prime Video.

According to Puck News, MrBeast's team recently pitched the show to various streaming platforms, with Amazon emerging victorious in the bidding war.

The 25-year-old content creator, boasting 233 million subscribers on YouTube, is anticipated to premiere the first episode of the yet-unnamed series series on his YouTube channel, followed by subsequent episodes exclusively on Prime Video.

While specific details about the show remain undisclosed, it is confirmed to be a competition series featuring collaborations with other brands, potentially aiding Amazon in covering the high production costs.

Here's a look at MrBeast's previous profitable deals.

Beast Burger : MrBeast has a stake in Beast Burger, a food delivery app that has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America. As per Wealthy Nickel, Beast Burguer makes $2.6 million each month from burger sales alone. However, in August 2023, the YouTuber filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that the company’s poor quality control had damaged his reputation.

: MrBeast has a stake in Beast Burger, a food delivery app that has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America. As per Wealthy Nickel, Beast Burguer makes from burger sales alone. However, in August 2023, the YouTuber filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that the company’s poor quality control had damaged his reputation. Juice Funds : MrBeast partnered with Creative Juice to launch a two-million-dollar fund called Juice Funds, offering creators up to $250,000 in exchange for a stake in their YouTube channels and videos.

: MrBeast partnered with Creative Juice to launch a two-million-dollar fund called Juice Funds, offering creators up to $250,000 in exchange for a stake in their YouTube channels and videos. Feastables : MrBeast has invested in Feastables, a chocolate brand that has become popular and helped fund his high-budget YouTube videos. He started Feastables in 2022 and released three different variants of chocolate bars. The Feastables brand made more than $10 million in its first few months, Axios reported.

: MrBeast has invested in Feastables, a chocolate brand that has become popular and helped fund his high-budget YouTube videos. He started Feastables in 2022 and released three different variants of chocolate bars. The Feastables brand made more than $10 million in its first few months, Axios reported. Crypto and NFTs : MrBeast has invested in crypto and NFTs, including at least $2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and 8 CryptoPunks NFTs. He sold eight of the Punks for 20-30 times the return on investment, and then reinvested the proceeds into Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends.

: MrBeast has invested in crypto and NFTs, including at least $2 million worth of (BTC) and 8 CryptoPunks NFTs. He sold eight of the Punks for 20-30 times the return on investment, and then reinvested the proceeds into Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends. XCAD Network : MrBeast has backed Xcademy’s XCAD Network (XCAD), a decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace and YouTube plugin offering influencers one-click NFTs that allow creators to earn revenue from their content.

: MrBeast has backed Xcademy’s XCAD Network (XCAD), a decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace and YouTube plugin offering influencers one-click NFTs that allow creators to earn revenue from their content. Refinable and Coinbase: MrBeast is involved in Refinable and Coinbase, two companies in the crypto space.

Image credits: photo on Wikipedia