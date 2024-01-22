'Confirmed' Apple Vision Pro Pre-orders Are Already Being Resold On eBay For Double Actual Prices

Loading... Loading...

As delivery times for Apple Vision Pro start to lag, resellers on eBay Inc. EBAY are marking up the mixed reality headset to twice its original price.

What Happened: The Apple Inc. AAPL Vision Pro pre-orders opened on Friday, but shipping times immediately began to lag, causing many buyers to face weeks-long waits for their devices.

Some early buyers with confirmed shipping dates have already listed their devices on eBay, offering overnight shipping for those unwilling to wait, as first spotted by Apple Insider.

The prices on eBay are significantly higher than the direct purchase price from Apple. The base model with 256GB storage costs $3,499 if bought from Apple, while the 512GB model starts at around $3,699.

However, some resellers on eBay have listed the 512GB model for as high as $8,500.

It’s worth noting that the Vision Pro cannot be customized post purchase, making it risky to buy based on someone else’s measurements.

The preorder process for Vision Pro is more involved than for any other Apple device, requiring an iPhone with Face ID, information about prescription glasses and contacts, and, if necessary, a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye-care professional.

Why It Matters: While Apple Vision Pro launches on Feb. 2, pre-orders are already live. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is estimated to have sold between 160,000 to 180,000 units already on account of better-than-expected demand.

As a result, shipping times have stretched to five to seven weeks.

Additionally, the high cost of Vision Pro accessories and support plans may also be contributing to the inflated prices.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Courtesy Apple